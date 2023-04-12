Close
Prophet's Mosque Ready For Surge Of Worshippers In Last 10 Days Of Ramadan

Umer Jamshaid Published April 12, 2023 | 11:00 AM

Prophet's Mosque ready for surge of worshippers in last 10 days of Ramadan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :The Prophet's Mosque usually receives a huge number of visitors and worshippers during the last 10 days of the holy month of Ramadan, as such, Saudi Arabia's Agency of the General Presidency for the Affairs of Prophet's Mosque has maximized its efforts to ensure that the surge in the number of worshippers and visitors in this period is attended to through an integrated system of services provided 24 hours.

The agency has taken measures to prepare the mosque to receive huge numbers of people, including all floors and outdoor yards, and increased the efficiency and quality of provided services for the comfort of all worshippers.

It has also mobilized human resources to ensure the smooth movement of the mosque worshippers. To provide high-quality services for the visitors, the agency has put in place plans to ensure coordination and integration with all relevant agencies, including voluntary services, Saudi Gazette reported.

The agency has boosted the cleaning and sterilization operations. It provides prayer rugs and water containers. It made ready all mosque facilities and increased the services dedicated to transporting the elderly and people with disabilities to their assigned praying areas through regular vehicles and wheelchairs, to ensure their comfort and ease of access.

All of these services are part of efforts exerted by the agency to ensure that services of the highest quality are provided to the visitors to the mosque, to help them perform the rituals easily, Saudi Gazette report said.

