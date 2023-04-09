Close
Prophet's Mosque Receives More Than 15.7 Million Worshippers During First 15 Days Of Ramazan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 09, 2023 | 10:40 PM

Prophet's Mosque receives more than 15.7 million worshippers during first 15 days of Ramazan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :Saudi Arabia's Agency of the General Presidency for the Affairs of Prophet's Mosque has maximised its preparations and increased security, health, emergency and voluntary agencies' efforts to provide services that help Mosque visitors and worshippers perform their rituals easily and efficiently.

During the first 15 days of Ramazan, the presidency provided services to more than 15.7 million worshippers and facilitated and organised the entry to the Noble Rawdah of over 103 million visitors, SPA reported.

As a part of the services that were provided to the visitors, more than one million Zamzam holy water bottles were dispersed, 208 million litres of Zamzam water were consumed, and more than 270,000 Zamzam water containers were refilled. Also, over 25,000 prayer mats of various sizes were distributed.

