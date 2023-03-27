ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :Saudi Arabia's Agency of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Prophet's Mosque has intensified its efforts to sterilize the mosque and its facilities as part of endeavors to provide services to visitors of the Prophet's Mosque and to increase the efficiency and quality of the Prophet's Mosque and its courtyards.

Statistics released by the Agency of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Prophet's Mosque show that the mosque and its courtyards are sterilized five times a day, and that toilets are cleaned about 10 times a day.

A total of 300 carpet-sweeping machines clean the carpets of the Prophet's Mosque and 92 floor-washing machines carrying 18,000 liters of environmentally friendly sterilizers wash the floors of the mosque; 1,500 liters of fresheners were used for the floors of the Prophet's Mosque, SPA reported.

Also according to statistics, the agency has provided 10,000 chairs to serve the elderly and various other assistance to enable visitors and worshipers at the Prophet's Mosque to practice their rituals with ease and tranquility.