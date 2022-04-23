The Prophet's Mosque in Madinah have received about 14,772.46 worshipers and more than 944,355 visitors and worshipers in the Al-Rawdah Al-Sharifa since the first day of the holy month of Ramadan, the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :The Prophet's Mosque in Madinah have received about 14,772.46 worshipers and more than 944,355 visitors and worshipers in the Al-Rawdah Al-Sharifa since the first day of the holy month of Ramadan, the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques said.

The Presidency has clarified that visitors and worshipers were received amid an integrated system of services through which they were keen to provide the best services to them.

The Adviser and Deputy General President for Executive and Field Affairs Abdulaziz Bin Ali Al-Ayoubi said that the Prophet's Mosque witnessed an increase in the turnout of the visitors and worshipers, enabling them to join efforts through all employees of the helping agencies to intensify the work by raising the operational capacity that enables it to maintain the high level of services in the Prophet's Mosque, Saudi Gazette reported.

The helping agencies work 24 hours a day, Al-Ayoubi confirmed, noting that efforts have been doubled in Ramadan and in the last ten days of the holy month.

Al-Ayoubi added that the agencies have also worked to prepare everything related to operation, maintenance, grouping, crowd management, disinfection, carpets, and all services in the aspects of the Prophet's Mosque for men and women.

Additionally, all means of safety and organized and integrated coordination with the concerned authorities are applied to maintain the quality of services, through which it helps the visitor and the worshiper to enjoy comprehensive and distinguished services that meet his needs.