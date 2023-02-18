Veteran Kashmiri thinker and Adviser to ex-Premier of AJK Hameed Shaheen Alvi has said the Prophet Mohammad's (Peace Be Upon Him) Ascension to Heavens symbolizes that conquest of the upper spaces is within the human reach

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2023 ): Veteran Kashmiri thinker and Adviser to ex-Premier of AJK Hameed Shaheen Alvi has said the Prophet Mohammad's (Peace Be Upon Him) Ascension to Heavens symbolizes that conquest of the upper spaces is within the human reach.

"In fact the Ascension (Mairaj-un-Nabi) is an invitation to humanity to concentrate their thoughtful energies not only on earthly changes and improvements, this pious event calls on humans to devote their God-given knowledge and abilities to conquer the upper spaces. Quran clearly says the upper atmospheres have been conquered for human beings", he added.

Addressing a gathering after Jumma prayer here Friday afternoon, he stressed for developing the habit of deeper thinking on the part of astrophysisicts and planets life analyzers of the country especially of all universities.

Alvi suggested an International Astrohysics and Upper Spaces Research and Study Center of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) at Madinah, Saudi Arabia to instill the knowledge of sciences into the youth minds.

He urged on ulema to learn modern science along with their enlarged religious education to convey to the younger generation true meaning and worth of human life on planet earth.

