Prophet’s (SAW) Teachings As Beacon Of Light For Humanity: Commissioner Dera
Sumaira FH Published September 04, 2025 | 05:10 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Commissioner Dera Ismael Khan division, Zafar-ul-Islam Khattak, has said that the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW) were a beacon of light for the entire humanity. He stressed that by following the golden principles of islam, both worldly and eternal success could be achieved.
He expressed these views while presiding over the Seerat-un-Nabi (SAW) conference organized at the Commissioner’s Office here Thursday, following the directives of the provincial government.
The event brought together Qaris and Naat Khawans from Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, Upper Waziristan and Lower Waziristan, providing them with a remarkable platform to showcase their talents.
The conference was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Dera Adnan Jamil, scholars from various schools of thought, community elders and a large number of participants.
On the occasion, Qira’at and Naat competitions were held, and Commissioner Khattak distributed certificates of appreciation and cash prizes among the winners.
It is worth mentioning here that earlier, district-level competitions had been held across the four districts, and the best contestants were selected to compete at the divisional level.
Commissioner Khattak expressed satisfaction that the Dera region is blessed with highly talented reciters and Naat Khawans, who are spreading the love and reverence of the Holy Prophet (SAW) through their voices.
He said the holy month of Rabi-ul-Awwal reminds us to connect with the Seerat-un-Nabi (SAW) and practice it in our daily lives.
He urged that during this sacred month, people should pledge to shape their homes, society, and country in line with the radiant principles of the Holy Prophet (SAW), thereby implementing his teachings in their true spirit.
