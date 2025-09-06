Prophet’s Teachings Offer Guidance For Humanity: Governor Kundi
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 06, 2025 | 12:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Saturday extended heartfelt greetings to Muslims around the world, the people of Pakistan, and especially the patriotic citizens of the province on the auspicious occasion of 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal 1447 Hijri, marking Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him).
In his message, the Governor said the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), the last Messenger of Allah, was not only a blessing for the Muslim Ummah but also a source of mercy, guidance, and salvation for all of humanity.
He said that the Prophet’s life offers a complete code of conduct, providing guidance for every aspect of human existence.
Governor Kundi highlighted that the Prophet (PBUH) illuminated a world immersed in ignorance, oppression, and hatred with the values of knowledge, justice, tolerance, compassion, and brotherhood.
He stressed the need to adopt the teachings of the Prophet (PBUH) in individual and collective lives by replacing hatred, prejudice, extremism, and sectarianism with peace, harmony, unity, and service to humanity.
He added that the day serves as a reminder that a truly exemplary society is one built on the principles of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).
He urged efforts to familiarize the younger generation with the life and teachings of the Prophet (PBUH) so that they may face future challenges under the true spirit of islam.
The Governor concluded with prayers for peace, prosperity, and progress in Pakistan, calling upon Allah Almighty to grant the strength to follow the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) in building a peaceful, developed, and prosperous nation.
