Proportion Of Covid Positive Cases In Sindh Jumped To 19 Per Cent: Murtaza Wahab

Faizan Hashmi Published January 19, 2022 | 10:26 PM

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday said that coronavirus is spreading in Sindh as proportion of positive cases in the province jumped to 19 per cent from one per cent during the past 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday said that coronavirus is spreading in Sindh as proportion of positive cases in the province jumped to 19 per cent from one per cent during the past 24 hours.

"The ratio of COVID-19 positive cases in Karachi has reached 39 per cent out of total tests conducted. Citizens should get vaccinated and wear masks. Indoor celebrations will be banned from January 24," the Administrator expressed these views while addressing a presser here at Sindh Assembly.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that due to the spread of novel coronavirus, the pressure on hospitals has also started increasing.

He said that people have stopped wearing masks in their daily life and SOPs are not being implemented, citing it a reason for the virus' spread.

"Due to the change in the situation, the NCOC has made some decisions and suggested that those who have been vaccinated should take a booster shot for which the vaccine is available, he said and appealed to the people to wear masks and protect each other at social events and weddings.

He said that treatment facilities in Sindh province are better than other provinces. "Today people from other provinces come to Sindh for free and good treatment which is a proof of our claim," he said.

