Proportional representation proposed to enhance political equity

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The participants of the Grand National Dialogue, held on Tuesday, proposed adopting proportional representation to promote political inclusivity, strengthening local governments, and ensuring the equitable distribution of public resources through provincial NFCs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) The participants of the Grand National Dialogue, held on Tuesday, proposed adopting proportional representation to promote political inclusivity, strengthening local governments, and ensuring the equitable distribution of public resources through provincial NFCs.

The event, which included a seminar and the launch of the book Grand National Dialogue, brought together ten Dialogue partners who had engaged in discussions on eleven critical national issues over the past two years. The book encapsulates the collective insights and recommendations of renowned experts, academics, think tanks, and young

students from all provinces.

This intellectual endeavor culminated in the publication of the book Grand National Dialogue, a compilation of the shared wisdom of prominent sectoral specialists, academic figures, members of the think tank community, and a diverse cohort of students from across Pakistan.

Presided over by former Foreign Minister and Foreign Secretary Ambassador Inam ul Haq, the event was organized by the Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI), said a press release.

The opening session featured a summary of the takeaways of the Grand National Dialogue and the formal book launch followed by two working sessions of debate on the eleven topic that included Political & Governance System, National Identity and Cohesion, Foreign Policy, economic Security, Extremism/Militancy, Population Control & Food

Security, Water Security, Education, Health Security, Energy & Power Security, and Climate Change.

The dialogue partners like LUMS, ISSI, IRS, Health Services University, IIUI, Pakistan Council for Research on Water Resources (PCRWR), and COMSATS University Islamabad raised several important points during the working sessions, including the need for implementation of national counter extremism policies, establishment of Pakistan Revenue Board, raising of health and education spending to the UN and WHO recommended 5% of GDP.

The power sector reforms proposed included indigenization of fuel-energy mix, privatization of GENCOs & DISCOs, improvement in transmission & distribution and reduction of the gap between demand and supply.

Some interesting vignettes on behavioural changes in power use were thrown by power sector research team of LUMS according to which a shifting of mere 5% of power load from peak to off peak loads would yield an annual saving of $348 million whereas $36 million could be saved by changing the business hours in the markets.

On economics front the enhancement of exports led productivity, tax reforms, and a propitious investment environment through easing of bureaucratic strictures emerged as important recommendations. All in all, the recommendations of this Grand National Dialogue could rightly qualify as a new Charter of Governance and Economy.

The initiative for a Grand Dialogue on eleven most important issues of national relevance was led by IPRI along with ten other think tanks from across the country. Academicians, policy-makers, analysts, retired personnel from civil and military bureaucracy, government experts, practitioners and the general public were part of the extended discourse.

The book launched on Tuesday is a great repository of views and valued input, premised on policy prescriptions and data, from across the board. The Dialogue partners were chosen after a careful appraisal of the core expertise and institutional strength of stakeholders, respectively.

The intention was to inculcate a new policy orientation on human security and governance concerns, and chalk-out an adaptable road map.

Likewise, the objective of the Dialogue was to debate on issues germane to public welfare like economic security, nutrition and population control. Pestering issues such as extremism, militancy, de-weaponisation and water security were also highlighted in the light of evolving developments, and a choreographed and result-oriented analysis-cum-recommendations were drafted for public and policy-makers perusal.