Proportionate increase in police force imperative to curb crimes: RPO

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :Society must play its proactive role while proportionate increase in police force is also imperative to curb crimes, said Babar Sarfraz Alpa, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Faisalabad, on Wednesday.

Addressing the business community in Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) here, he said that as per census of 2017, the population of Faisalabad was 7.8 million while 1 to 1.2 million people also visit this city every day and managing the huge population is certainly a Herculean task and for this purpose every segment of society must play its due role. He said that Faisalabad is contributing 45pc share in total textile export of Pakistan in addition to providing millions of jobs to the people. He termed population explosion a major issue and said that political stability is also linked with our economy.

About shortage of police force, he said that according to the police rules 1934, one police man is required for 450 people. According to this yardstick, we immediately need 18-20 thousand jawans to further improve the law and order situation in this city. He clarified that the solution to the issue was actually related with chamber and elected representatives and they must play their role to materialize this objective.

Regarding the safe city project, he said that its grey structure was ready but the government had no funds to implement it. However, the FCCI had been supporting police by providing CCTV cameras and other gadgets and as soon as the safe city project was launched, it would become hundred per cent functional without any delay. He promised to upgrade the police "Khidmat Markaz", established at the FCCI, adding that an E-licensing facility would also be offered in addition to other additional features. "This centre would also issue a character certificate," he said and added that more identified facilities could also be doled out to the FCCI members.

Regarding Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) system, he said that it would relieve police to fully focus on law and order related matters instead of wasting time on issues of the business community.

Later Vice President Rana Fayyaz Ahmad offered vote of thanks and presented FCCI shield to RPO Babar Sarfraz Alpa.