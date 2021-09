Proposal for seasonal energy pricing for consumers being moved: Hammad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Sep 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Friday said that the Ministry was moving a proposal for seasonal energy pricing for domestic and commercial consumers to encourage power consumption during off-peak months.

"The success of Industrial Energy Package demonstrates that such incentives provide relief & absorb part of surplus capacity," he said in a tweet.