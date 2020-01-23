UrduPoint.com
Proposal For Shifting Parking Stand Of District Kutchery

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 days ago Thu 23rd January 2020 | 05:03 PM

Proposal for shifting parking stand of District Kutchery

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) : Deputy Commissioner Amir Khatak has suggested shifting of District Kutchery parking stanf to adjacent ground of Civil Lines College to ease traffic congestion in the area.

Talking to the district Bar Association (DBA) delegation, led by President Imran Arshad Sulheri at his office on Thursday, he said the traffic jams were causing problems both for the district administration and lawyers.

The DC sought suggestions for building new chambers at the District Kutchery.

The DBA president said that they would hold consultations with the office-bearers on the proposal and appreciating the DC for initiating development projects at District Kutchery.

