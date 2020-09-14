Proposal initiated for online medical facility at Polyclinic: Dr. Nausheen

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 08:00 PM

Parliamentary Secretary National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Dr. Nausheen Hamid Monday told the National Assembly that a proposal had been initiated for provision of online medical facility at Federal Government Polyclinic (FGPC).

During Question Hour in the National Assembly, she said that the test reports were being made available online at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

These reports were provided to those patients or attendants who had their emails.

She said that the Polyclinic had not made available online test reports system at present.

Replying to a question of MNA Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali, she said that Polyclinic did not have an Information Technology Department or IT personnel who could develop and maintain the online services, adding, however, for such a facility a proposal had been initiated.

The matter raised by MNA Nafeesa Inayatullah Khattak about the present bed capacity of National Institute of Rehabilitation in Islamabad and patient influx was referred to the concerned Standing Committee.

Dr. Nausheen informed that the institute was planning to expand its physical infrastructure and bed capacity from 160 beds to 300 beds to cater the increasing load of patients and referral cases. The newly acquired land measuring 4167 sq-yards will be utilized for enhancement of accommodation facilities of indoor patients and establishment of new essential services and rehabilitation of persons with disabilities.

The PC-II of the said project had been approved and bidding was under process for conducting of feasibility study, soil testing, topographic mapping and preparation PC-1 according to needs of the target population.

