Proposal Of Dues Repayment Of Business Community In Budget Positive Step: Fida

Umer Jamshaid Published June 10, 2022 | 08:35 PM

Quetta Chamber of Commerce and Industry Fida Hussain Dashti on Friday said that the proposal of early repayment of dues of the business community in the budget 2022-23 presented by federal government was positive step

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Quetta Chamber of Commerce and Industry Fida Hussain Dashti on Friday said that the proposal of early repayment of dues of the business community in the budget 2022-23 presented by Federal government was positive step.

In a statement, he said that allocating 5,000 scholarships for students of Balochistan was important for educational development of the province.

The uninterrupted supply of electricity to the industry would boost trade activities and would help to turn the wheel of the economy.

Besides, elimination of taxes on solar panels was another good step which would help in overcome power shortage.

He said that no significant relief has been given to the business community for the last four years the budget for fiscal year 2022-23 was a business friendly one.

He said despite the difficult circumstances, the budget would not only provide relief to common people, but also improve the industry, trade, commerce and agriculture sector in the country.

