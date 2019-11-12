UrduPoint.com
'Proposal Of FCCI Educational Institution Must Be Finalized'

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 11:59 AM

'Proposal of FCCI educational institution must be finalized'

Proposal to set up a prestigious educational institution under the banner of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) must be finalized so that concrete and practical steps could be taken to materialize this project, said Rana Sikandar Azam President FCCI

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ):Proposal to set up a prestigious educational institution under the banner of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) must be finalized so that concrete and practical steps could be taken to materialize this project, said Rana Sikandar Azam President FCCI.

He was addressing a meeting of the Standing Committees on the Industry-Academia linkages, entrepreneurship, Training, Development and Capacity Building.

He appreciated the efforts of Dr. Habib Aslam Gaba to convene the meeting of these committees in according to the predetermined agenda.

He said that positive improvements in the working of FCCI could be brought by managing the affairs of this organization in systematic manners.

He also mentioned recent visit of Vice Chancellor of the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ashraf and said that it was proved successful as VC had assured to task its students to collect basic and primary data about Faisalabad.

He mentioned that being President of Platinum Lions Club, he will conduct free screening of GC employees for Hepatitis-C.

In this connection medicines could also be provided to needy staff.

About FCCI Campus, he said that this proposal was floated by Former President FCCI Mian Javaid Iqbal few years ago. He wanted to establish a LUMS (Lahore University of Management Sciences) like institution in Faisalabad. A number of meetings were held but no proper breakthrough was made. He also suggested constituting a separate ad-hoc committee to pave way to set up this institution.

He also pointed out that initially this institute could be housed in rented premises. Rana Sikandar Azam requested Dr. Gaba to explicitly identify short, medium and long term measures so that work could be started within next couple of days.

Dr. Habib Aslam Gaba Chairman Standing Committees said that National Institute of Biotechnology & Genetic Engineering (NIBGE) intends to set up Technology Park with full scientific back-up from this institute.

He told that Director NIBGE is expected to visit FCCI on Tuesday to explain the salient features of this proposed Technology Park.

