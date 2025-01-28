Proposal on new TORs for oil, gas agencies' audit, NOCs discussed

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique held a meeting with Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Fawad Hashim Rabbani at Circuit House to discuss the tragic LPG container incident.

The minister and ACS discussed on proposal for the formulation of new Terms of Reference (TORs) for auditing and issuing NOCs to existing oil and gas agencies. ACS emphasized the need for a comprehensive policy to ensure the quality of LPG containers and prevent similar incidents in the future. Rabbani also highlighted the launch of a strict crackdown against illegal oil and gas storage in South Punjab.

Minister Salman Rafique stated that he arrived in Multan on the special instructions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

During his visit, he inspected patients in the burn unit and directed hospital administration to provide the best medical care. He assured that a complete briefing on the incident would be presented to the Chief Minister.

The ACS briefed the health minister about the Multan and Kot Chutta LPG container explosions, expressing sorrow over the tragic events that left the entire city in mourning. He stressed the urgency of stringent measures to prevent such accidents.

In addition to the crackdown on illegal storage, Rabbani underlined the need for revising policies to audit oil and gas agencies and issue NOCs under updated TORs to enhance safety and compliance standards across the region.