- Home
- Pakistan
- Proposal regarding alteration in boundaries of Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial, Pasrur tehsils withdrawn
Proposal Regarding Alteration In Boundaries Of Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial, Pasrur Tehsils Withdrawn
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 34 seconds ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 12:00 AM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) ::The district administration has withdrawn his proposal regarding alteration of boundaries of Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur tehsils.
Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Dr. Syed Bilal Haider has issued the formal notification regarding the withdrawal of the said proposal.
In the notification, the DC said a revised proposal would be submitted after taking all the stakeholders into confidence on this issue and in consultation with the local parliamentarians.