Proposal regarding alteration in boundaries of Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial, Pasrur tehsils withdrawn

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) ::The district administration has withdrawn his proposal regarding alteration of boundaries of Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur tehsils.

Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Dr. Syed Bilal Haider has issued the formal notification regarding the withdrawal of the said proposal.

In the notification, the DC said a revised proposal would be submitted after taking all the stakeholders into confidence on this issue and in consultation with the local parliamentarians.