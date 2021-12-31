Proposal submitted to expand Hyderabad Municipal Corporation jurisdiction for local government elections

The Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, whose jurisdiction will be expanded to almost entire district for the new local government elections, is proposed to consist of nine Town Municipal Corporations

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :The Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, whose jurisdiction will be expanded to almost entire district for the new local government elections, is proposed to consist of nine Town Municipal Corporations.

According to a proposal recently submitted by Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro to the provincial government, the nine TMCs would function under the mayor of HMC.

Three of the TMCs will be based on City taluka and two each in Latifabad, Qasimabad and Hyderabad talukas.

There will be 16 Union Committees (UCs) in each of TMC while the estimated population of every single TMC will be around 200,000. Separately, the population of a UC will be 13,000 people.

As per the population census 2017, Hyderabad has a population of 2,199,928 people.

The census had counted 725,153 people in City taluka, 703,690 in Latifabad taluka, 466,306 in Hyderabad taluka and 304,779 in Qasimabad taluka.

Three talukas ,in the district, are completely urban but 373,410 people lived in the fourth Hyderabad taluka when the census was carried out five years ago.

In his letter to the provincial government, the DC maintained that the urban expansion had continued in Hyderabad on a fast track during the last five years, reducing residents in the rural parts to around 200,000.

The DC has also suggested Names of the nine TMCs in his letter.

The TMCs Hosh Muhammad Sheedi, Mian Sarfaraz and Paretabad will function in the revenue limits of City taluka, TMCs Shah Latifabad and Sachal Sarmast in Latifabad taluka, TMCs Qasimabad Hussainabad and Karan Khan Shoro in Qasimabad taluka and TMCs Tando Jam and Tando Fazal in Hyderabad taluka.