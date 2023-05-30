Proposal to build craft school under consideration, says DC

Deputy Commissioner Umer Jehangir said Tuesday the district administration has decided to restore the Ghant Ghar building in historical terms and its renovation and upgradation has been started under the attractive Multan project

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Umer Jehangir said Tuesday the district administration has decided to restore the Ghant Ghar building in historical terms and its renovation and upgradation has been started under the attractive Multan project.

He expressed these views while paying a visit to Ghanta Ghar building and Damdama here.

He said that work has also been started to transform the train carriage near Damdama into a beautiful restaurant.

He also reviewed the development schemes and also inspected various parts of the building and the upgradation.

Assistant Commissioner City Seemal Mushtaq and City Project Officers gave a briefing on the occasion.

Umar said that the proposal to build a craft school in Ghanta Ghar building was under consideration. Steps would be taken to reveal the centuries-old civilization of the City of Saints,he added.

Umar Jahangir said Damdama and Art gallery would also be made centre of interest for tourists.

DC said that orders have also been issued for the maintenance of clock and restoration of lights at Ghanta Ghar.