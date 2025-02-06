Proposal To Displace Gaza People "deeply Troubling And Unjust": FO
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 06, 2025 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Pakistan on Thursday said that the proposal to displace the people of Gaza was deeply troubling and unjust.
Foreign Office Spokesperson Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan, in a statement, said that the Palestinian land belonged to the Palestinian people and the only viable and just option was the two-state solution, in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions.
He said that Pakistan had been and would continue to stand by the people of Palestine in their just struggle for self-determination, as well as for the establishment of a sovereign, independent, and contiguous Palestinian state based on pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.
Ambassador Khan said any attempts to displace the Palestinians from their land as well as to continue illegal settlements would be a blatant violation of international law, and undermine the peace and security of the entire region.
"Pakistan reiterates its call for the return of all displaced Palestinians to their homes, including in Gaza; complete withdrawal of the Israeli forces from the occupied territories, upscaling of the humanitarian assistance and end to all obstructions, as well as concerted international efforts for the early reconstruction of Gaza," he said.
Recent Stories
Pak, Maldives agree for joint initiatives to expand existing ties
General Pension Authority holds first board meeting for 2025
UAE participates in 12th Plenary Meeting on UN-GGIM for Arab States in Saudi Ara ..
UAE launches new roadmap for ‘Green Intellectual Property’ to drive innovati ..
TECOM Group FY 2024 report AED1.2 billion net profit
Mansour bin Zayed chairs Ministerial Development Council meeting
Zayed University to organise over 50 events as part of UAE Innovates 2025
DoxAI to join UAE’s Nextgen FDI initiative
Suzuki GSX-125: Power, Style, and Unmatched Convenience
FAB reports profit before tax of AED19.9 billion in 2024
Ajman University, Jordan University of Science and Technology strengthen partner ..
Abu Dhabi University, Shanghai Stemstar to advance STEM education, AI training
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IFA issues stricter sodium guidelines to combat chronic diseases3 minutes ago
-
OPF delegation visits LDA headquarters3 minutes ago
-
Proposal to displace Gaza people "deeply troubling and unjust": FO3 minutes ago
-
11 dead, 1427 injured during accidents in Punjab3 minutes ago
-
Faculty, students of AUP observe Kashmir solidarity day, hold rally3 minutes ago
-
Pak, Maldives agree for joint initiatives to expand existing ties7 minutes ago
-
Family of ailing boy remind promise to Gandapur for treatment23 minutes ago
-
Polio campaign’s activities inspected23 minutes ago
-
HESCO continues crackdown on power theft, 127 illegal connections cut 12 arrests23 minutes ago
-
Executive Engineer irrigation notifies closure of canals23 minutes ago
-
Police arrest robbers for snatching motorcycle23 minutes ago
-
Ayaz Sadiq condemns terrorist attack on Police checkpost23 minutes ago