Proposal To Displace Gaza People "deeply Troubling And Unjust": FO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 06, 2025 | 04:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Pakistan on Thursday said that the proposal to displace the people of Gaza was deeply troubling and unjust.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan, in a statement, said that the Palestinian land belonged to the Palestinian people and the only viable and just option was the two-state solution, in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions.

He said that Pakistan had been and would continue to stand by the people of Palestine in their just struggle for self-determination, as well as for the establishment of a sovereign, independent, and contiguous Palestinian state based on pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

Ambassador Khan said any attempts to displace the Palestinians from their land as well as to continue illegal settlements would be a blatant violation of international law, and undermine the peace and security of the entire region.

"Pakistan reiterates its call for the return of all displaced Palestinians to their homes, including in Gaza; complete withdrawal of the Israeli forces from the occupied territories, upscaling of the humanitarian assistance and end to all obstructions, as well as concerted international efforts for the early reconstruction of Gaza," he said.

