Proposal to exchange Dr. Aafia Siddiqui for Shakeel Afridi not feasible, IHC told

Court seeks clear instructions from federal government and puts off further hearing of case until next Friday

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 21th, 2025) A lawyer representing Federal government informed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that proposal to exchange Dr. Aafia Sddiqui for Shakeel Afridi is not feasible.

Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan presided over the hearing regarding Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s release and repatriation case.

Additional Attorney General Munawar Iqbal Duggal, representing the federal government, informed the court that submitted the stance of the federal government before the court. He said that such exchange is not feasible.

Clive Smith, a US based lawyer, who was representing Dr. Aafia Siddiqui, had given the proposal.

During the hearing, the Additional Attorney General argued that there were reservations about certain points in the draft petition filed in the U.S. court for Aafia Siddiqui’s release.

Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan remarked that the government’s decision to withdraw support for Aafia Siddiqui’s petition in the US court had surprised the court.

The law officer contended that both Shakeel Afridi and Aafia Siddiqui are Pakistani citizens and that there is no prisoners’ exchange program between Pakistan and the US.

Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan questioned why Shakeel Afridi was important to the US and inquired about the status of his case.

Zainab Janjua, an amicus curiae informed the court that Shakeel Afridi is a convicted prisoner and his appeal is pending before the Peshawar High Court.

Fauzia Siddiqui’s lawyer Advocate Imran Shafiq argued that Shakeel Afridi was accused of espionage and aiding foreign entities.

The law officer submitted that a response on this matter was given on February 19. He further submitted that former US President Joe Biden rejected the request but did not respond to the letter.

Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan remarked that the White House neither responded to the letter nor acknowledged it. He questioned what diplomatic norms dictated when one country wrote to another.

The court directed law officer to seek instructions from the government and clarify the objections to the petition filed in the US court. The court sought a response by next Friday.