Proposal to inject money for live stock breeding amid colossal losses due to floods in Sindh

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :The Sindh Livestock and Fisheries Department has submitted a proposal to the provincial government for short and long term rehabilitation of the rain and flood affected livestock breeders, costing over Rs172 billion or $429.41 billion at the current exchange rate.

According to the rehabilitation proposal, the short term measures costing Rs23.865 would be implemented from the ongoing month to October, 2022.

The long term plan, which implementation would be completed in 10 months, would require the cash injection of Rs148.36 billion, as per the proposal.

The livestock population, which consists of sheep, goat, cow, buffaloes, horses, camels, donkeys, is estimated to be 45 to 50 million in Sindh.

According to the initial assessment of deaths of livestock, 118,828 animals have so far perished but the department believes that the actual mortality figure is likely to jump up to more than 1.425 million by the time the assessment completed.

The department had calculated the financial loss of Rs8.

297 billion on the basis of initial assessment and Rs99.546 billion on the basis of projected conclusive death toll because the surveying teams have so far reached out to only 8 percent to 10 percent of the affected areas.

Likewise, for the partial and complete damage to some 21,499 to 64,497 animal sheds, the department has estimated the financial losses ranging between Rs6.9 billion to Rs20.9 billion.

Between 79 to 237 buildings of the department have been damaged, causing Rs1.58 billion to Rs4.74 billion losses.

The losses to the poultry, inland and marine fisheries have also been reckoned.

The department elaborated in the proposal that the rehabilitation efforts would comprise providing veterinary services to 30 percent to 60 percent animals; supplying fodder and mosquito nets; and the reconstruction of the damaged sheds and the department's buildings.

Up to 20,000 affected families would be given one milk producing cow while 50,000 families would be provided 5 goats each.

