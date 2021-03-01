Proposal under consideration for special grants to backward areas: NA informed

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Finance and Revenue Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi on Monday said that a proposal was under consideration for special grants to backward areas of southern Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Replying various questions during question hour at National Assembly, he said that during current financial year, Federal government has allocated more than Rs104 billion as special grant for the uplift of backward areas of Erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

"Details are yet to be finalized as PC-1 and PC-II of the development schemes are under preparation", he said.