UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Proposal Under Consideration For Special Grants To Backward Areas: NA Informed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 10:08 PM

Proposal under consideration for special grants to backward areas: NA informed

Parliamentary Secretary for Finance and Revenue Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi on Monday said that a proposal was under consideration for special grants to backward areas of southern Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Finance and Revenue Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi on Monday said that a proposal was under consideration for special grants to backward areas of southern Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Replying various questions during question hour at National Assembly, he said that during current financial year, Federal government has allocated more than Rs104 billion as special grant for the uplift of backward areas of Erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

"Details are yet to be finalized as PC-1 and PC-II of the development schemes are under preparation", he said.

Related Topics

National Assembly Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa FATA Punjab Government Billion

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Distin ..

26 minutes ago

DHA’s ‘Doctor for Every Citizen’ service ben ..

26 minutes ago

Karachi likely to experience sunny weather on Tues ..

2 minutes ago

UN Rapporteur Says Doesn't Have Chemical Formula f ..

2 minutes ago

UK Jails Oil Businessman for Bribing Iraqi Officia ..

2 minutes ago

Every decision of ECP to be implemented: Ch.Fawad

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.