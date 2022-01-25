UrduPoint.com

Proposal Under Consideration To Establish COMSATS Campus In Quetta: Ali Muhammad Khan

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Tuesday said the federal government was considering a proposal to establish a campus of COMSATS University Islamabad in Quetta aimed at providing more opportunities to the youth of the Balochistan province in getting higher education

During question-hour in the Senate, he said if there was any legal hurdle in the establishment of the federal institute's campus in Balochistan, the rules could be relaxed as per the legal provisions.

During question-hour in the Senate, he said if there was any legal hurdle in the establishment of the federal institute's campus in Balochistan, the rules could be relaxed as per the legal provisions.

For setting up the campus, the minister said, the Balochistan government had allotted 150 acres of land at Mahal Moza Noshar, Tappa Noshar, Saddar, District Quetta in October 2015.

Later, the matter was brought before the board of Governors of erstwhile COMSATS Institute of Information Technology. The BoG accorded approval in its meeting held on February 12, 2016.

Following this, the�National Engineering Services Pakistan�(NESPAK) was hired for preparing the master plan of the campus.

The NESPAK prepared the master plan in interactive consultation with COMSATS University, Islamabad (CUI), which was finalized and approved by the Central Works Committee, CUI in October 2017.

Answering a question, the minister said the CUI had submitted PC-I of the project to the Ministry of Science and Technology first in July 2015 and later, it was recast incorporating the updated project estimates and submitted afresh to the Higher Education Commission in January 2022. "The updated cost of the PC-I is Rs 6773.012 million." "Inclusion of the project in the portfolio of Province of Balochistan's prospective projects in the Year 2022-23 will help its consideration and approval by the Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Division," he said.

