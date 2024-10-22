Proposals For Regularization Of Illegal Housing Schemes Reviewed
Faizan Hashmi Published October 22, 2024 | 04:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Various aspects of regularization of illegal housing schemes were reviewed during a meeting of the special committee formed by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, held under the chair of Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafiq at the Civil Secretariat, here on Tuesday.
Co-convener of the committee, Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani, Senior Member board of Revenue Nabeel Javed, Director General LDA Tahir Farooq, Special Secretary Local Government Ms Asia Gull and others attended the meeting. SMBR Nabeel Javed gave a briefing on regularizing the commercial use of agricultural lands.
Minister Zeeshan Rafiq said that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif had directed to propose measures regarding illegal schemes. He expressed his determination that the Punjab government will ensure the protection of public rights in private housing schemes. He figured out that preparation of effective master plan was necessary before approval of housing schemes. He asserted that administrative and environmental problems arise due to establishment of illegal schemes.
It is important to regularize illegal housing societies so that maximum facilities can be provided to the residents dwelling there, he said.
The minister noted that delay in approval of housing schemes by government agencies also creates complications. The minister directed the DG LDA to review the introduction of one-window operation in the Deputy Commissioner's office in this regard.
The meeting also reviewed the proposal to reduce the number of departmental NOCs for LDA schemes. The minister said that the deficiencies in the current procedure will be eliminated through the forming an authority at the provincial level. He said that the facilities given in the master plan of the housing schemes shouldn't be changed later on.
Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani said that apart from Lahore, a systematic procedure must be devised in other districts as well.
Earlier, Director General LDA Tahir Farooq gave a presentation on various aspects to the committee.
