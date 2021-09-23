Proposals given by ministries for 1100 projects to be completed in near future: Arbab

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Establishment, Shahzad Arbab on Thursday said that different ministries had given suggestions for 1100 projects to achieve speedy progress for the people of Pakistan.

The government is working on reforms agenda to enhance performance of the national institutions, he said while talking to ptv. The target has set to bring improvement in the existing system to address issues of the common man, he said.

The ministers had been given task for showing progress in their respective institutions, he stated. The PTI would have majority votes in next elections after delivering to masses, he said.