Proposals invited under PSF-NSFC Joint Scientific Exchange Program

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :National Natural Science Foundation of China (NSFC) and Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF) have invited HEC chartered universities, research centers and institutes to submit joint proposals under the Joint Scientific Exchange Program.

The call's research priority areas, aligned with the national strategies of both the countries, include cpmputer science: internet of Things (IoT), Blockchain, Biometrics, Big data and Virtual reality (VR)/Augmented reality (AR), Deep Learning, Artificial Intelligence; Information and communication (including 5G); Mechanical design and manufacturing (including Robotics, 3D printing, and Drones); Macro Governance and Policy; Climate Change and Mitigation and Water, food and Ecosystem Security.

According to an official of PSF, Chinese and Pakistani scientists should come to an agreement with each other using their own means of communications and jointly develop and complete their project proposal before submitting it to NSFC and PSF.

NSFC and PSF do not match the collaborating partners. Chinese or Pakistani collaborator or partner should necessarily be identified in each submitted Joint Proposal.

Project proposal must provide detailed information on the objectives and justification of the year wise planned along with joint research work, the methodology to be followed, the composition of each research team and intended time schedule.

The prescribed proforma for submission of joint research projects should be duly filled and submitted by the Chinese scientists to NSFC and by the Pakistani scientists to PSF, the official conveyed.

Proposals submitted individually from any side without a Chinese or Pakistani collaborator will not be processed further.

Curricula vitae of both research teams should be attached and the duration of the projects should not exceed two years.

Purpose of visits under submitted proposals should be; Training of Scientists or Joint Exchange programme or to participate in Joint workshop/Seminar/Conference/Symposium.

The call for proposals opened on 14.04.2022 and the deadline for submission is 16.06.2022.

The official informed that the present call for proposals and required information for Chinese side about the application procedure are available in English and Chinese on NSFC website: www.nsfc.gov.cn.

The present call for proposals and application forms for the Pakistan side are available from PSF website at the address www.psf.gov.pk.

The Pakistani scientists must submit one hard copy and electronic copy through email to: The Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF) Dr. Ahsan Feroze Director, International Linkages Pakistan Science Foundation 1-Constitution Avenue, G-5/2, Islamabad Telephone: 051-9206724 (Ext. 121) Fax: +92-51-9202468 E-mail: jsep.psf@gmail.com.