UrduPoint.com

Proposals Invited Under PSF-NSFC Joint Scientific Exchange Program

Sumaira FH Published April 20, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Proposals invited under PSF-NSFC Joint Scientific Exchange Program

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :National Natural Science Foundation of China (NSFC) and Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF) have invited HEC chartered universities, research centers and institutes to submit joint proposals under the Joint Scientific Exchange Program.

The call's research priority areas, aligned with the national strategies of both the countries, include cpmputer science: internet of Things (IoT), Blockchain, Biometrics, Big data and Virtual reality (VR)/Augmented reality (AR), Deep Learning, Artificial Intelligence; Information and communication (including 5G); Mechanical design and manufacturing (including Robotics, 3D printing, and Drones); Macro Governance and Policy; Climate Change and Mitigation and Water, food and Ecosystem Security.

According to an official of PSF, Chinese and Pakistani scientists should come to an agreement with each other using their own means of communications and jointly develop and complete their project proposal before submitting it to NSFC and PSF.

NSFC and PSF do not match the collaborating partners. Chinese or Pakistani collaborator or partner should necessarily be identified in each submitted Joint Proposal.

Project proposal must provide detailed information on the objectives and justification of the year wise planned along with joint research work, the methodology to be followed, the composition of each research team and intended time schedule.

The prescribed proforma for submission of joint research projects should be duly filled and submitted by the Chinese scientists to NSFC and by the Pakistani scientists to PSF, the official conveyed.

Proposals submitted individually from any side without a Chinese or Pakistani collaborator will not be processed further.

Curricula vitae of both research teams should be attached and the duration of the projects should not exceed two years.

Purpose of visits under submitted proposals should be; Training of Scientists or Joint Exchange programme or to participate in Joint workshop/Seminar/Conference/Symposium.

The call for proposals opened on 14.04.2022 and the deadline for submission is 16.06.2022.

The official informed that the present call for proposals and required information for Chinese side about the application procedure are available in English and Chinese on NSFC website: www.nsfc.gov.cn.

The present call for proposals and application forms for the Pakistan side are available from PSF website at the address www.psf.gov.pk.

The Pakistani scientists must submit one hard copy and electronic copy through email to: The Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF) Dr. Ahsan Feroze Director, International Linkages Pakistan Science Foundation 1-Constitution Avenue, G-5/2, Islamabad Telephone: 051-9206724 (Ext. 121) Fax: +92-51-9202468 E-mail: jsep.psf@gmail.com.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Internet Exchange Water China 5G HEC From Agreement

Recent Stories

Free 12GB Internet from Zong for All-New TECNO use ..

Free 12GB Internet from Zong for All-New TECNO users; 2.5 Lac People Joined in 2 ..

35 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organizes Comedy ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organizes Comedy King Omar Sharif's 62nd Birthd ..

43 minutes ago
 Waqar Younis performs Umrah with family

Waqar Younis performs Umrah with family

2 hours ago
 Ramiz's fate as PCB chairman remains in doubts

Ramiz's fate as PCB chairman remains in doubts

2 hours ago
 IMF predicts 4 per cent economic growth this year

IMF predicts 4 per cent economic growth this year

2 hours ago
 Bilawal is expected to meet Nawaz Sharif in London

Bilawal is expected to meet Nawaz Sharif in London

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.