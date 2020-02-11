Proposals sought for 'Smart Assembly' under Digital Pakistan Program

(@FahadShabbir)

Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani here Tuesday directed authorities concerned to make Provincial Legislature as E-assembly under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani here Tuesday directed authorities concerned to make Provincial Legislature as E-assembly under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He issued these directives while chairing a meeting regarding 'digitalization of assembly's secretariat'.

The meeting was attended by Advisor to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information Technology Ziaullah Bangash and officers of KP IT Board.

The Speaker highlighted his perspective of 'Smart Assembly' to the participants and said that provincial legislature should be developed a complete e-assembly under 'Digital Pakistan Program'.

He also sought comprehensive suggestions and proposals from IT staff of provincial assembly and KP IT board relating to the matter. He also directed to present proposals in next meeting to materialize 'Smart Assembly' within minimum possible time period.