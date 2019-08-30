ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Dr. Farogh Naseem Friday said amendments in National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) laws were under consideration to boost business activities in the country.

Talking to private news channel, he said media and business community should give their proposals for amendments in NAB's laws.

He said 90 days period of physical remand of a person for NAB would be reduced to 45 days.

"A proposal is underway, If NAB can not decide a case about a person in three months, then the accused will be eligible for bail," he added.

Farogh said people gave mandate to PTI government to eliminate corruption from the society. No compromise would be made in corruption cases, he added.