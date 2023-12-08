Proposals to conserve five monuments including two historical forts sent to Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Archaeology Department has sent proposals for conservation of five monuments including two ancient forts, Harand and Tulamba, to Punjab archaeology authorities for approval to make them part of annual development plan for next fiscal year 2023-24

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) The Archaeology Department has sent proposals for conservation of five monuments including two ancient forts, Harand and Tulamba, to Punjab archaeology authorities for approval to make them part of annual development plan for next fiscal year 2023-24.

The proposals included conservation of ancient Harrand fort in district Rajanpur at a tentative cost of Rs 460 million, Tulamba fort in Tulamba town, tahsil Mianchannu at the cost of Rs 230 million, mausoleum of Hazrat Sheikh Ladhu in district Muzaffargarh at an approximate at the cost of Rs 37 million, tomb of Fateh Khan Joiya in Joiya village of tahsil Mailsi, district Vehari and its tentative cost was assessed at Rs 33 million.

A report has also been sent for conservation of some remains at Harappa site, official sources said adding that all the five proposals have been sent to Punjab Archaeology Department. Once approved by the authorities, the proposal would move to the Planning and Development Department for approval. The schemes would be executed as part of annual development plan next fiscal year subject to final approval by the provincial government and subsequent release of funds.