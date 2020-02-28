UrduPoint.com
Proposed Amendments Reviewed At Civil Secretariat

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 09:48 PM

Proposed amendments reviewed at Civil Secretariat

LDA officials briefed that no residential scheme could be started without prior permission of the LDA as per new amendments while the master plan must be presented to the public before the scheme is launched

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :LDA officials briefed that no residential scheme could be started without prior permission of the LDA as per new amendments while the master plan must be presented to the public before the scheme is launched.

It was told in a meeting chaired by Punjab Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat on Friday at Civil Secretariat.

The meeting reviewed the proposed amendments to the LDA Private Housing Schemes Rules 2014 and the draft LDA Land Use Rules 2020.

The amendment also approved that the interior road width of the housing scheme in Lahore should be at least 50 feet and in other districts the width of the interior road would be at least 25, the meeting told.

The new amendments would prohibit the advertising or marketing of any type of housingscheme before the payment of required fee and fulfillment of other conditions.

