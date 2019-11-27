UrduPoint.com
Proposed Authority On Social Protection, Poverty Alleviation To Provide Sigh Of Relief To People: Jam Kamal

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 01:20 AM

Proposed authority on social protection, poverty alleviation to provide sigh of relief to people: Jam Kamal

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan Tuesday said all available resources were being utilized for the development of Balochistan.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting of establishment of a proposed authority on social protection and poverty alleviation.

Provincial Minister for Social Welfare Mir Asad Baloch, Chief Secretary Captain (Retd) Fazeel Asghar, Additional Chief Secretary of Planning and Development Abdul Rehman Buzdar and other related officials attended the meeting.

The meeting briefed the chief minister about the objectives of the proposed authority and said it would be functional across the province soon.

Chief Minister Jam Kamal said all departments needed to be run under a unified policy for the development and prosperity of the province.

He accused past governments for not using state apparatus properly because of that the positive results could not be yielded.

He said the government was making utmost efforts on skill development and Residential Colleges would be made more effective for producing maximum skilled manpower which ultimately would print a positive impact on the provincial progress.

He said public-private partnership was a positive omen in order to create a better environment for the investment in Balochistan.

The meeting also reviewed necessary amendments regarding the establishment of the proposed authority and discussed other matters related to it.

