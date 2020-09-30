Proposed bill on advisors, special assistants' assets declaration submitted to PA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPAs- Sindh Arslan Taj Ghuman and Rabia Azfar Nizami Wednesday submitted a proposed private bill regarding the declaration of assets by Special Assistants and Advisors to the Secretariat of the Provincial Assembly

According to the details, in the private bill the Sindh Advisors and Special Assistants had been asked to declare their assets. The details of the assets would be a part of the public records.

Talking to media, MPA Arslan Taj said that the prime minister had set an example by making public the assets of Federal advisors and special assistants.

He said that the personalities which had important positions should declare their assets. He further said that provincial special assistant who held portfolios should declare their assets as the people could know about their property details.

Arslan Taj said that those who were rejected by the people had been made special assistants in the province.

He said that in the days to come more draft bills would be submitted to the assembly. He requested the Speaker of the Sindh Assembly to allow the private bills on the floor of the house.