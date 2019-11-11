UrduPoint.com
Proposed Capital Development Authority Restructuring Not To Affect Employees' Career Path

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 10:07 PM

The proposed restructuring of the Capital Development Authority will not affect the employees as it is related to an administrative action by the government under enabling provisions of law

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :The proposed restructuring of the Capital Development Authority will not affect the employees as it is related to an administrative action by the government under enabling provisions of law.

The assurance to this effect was given by CDA Chairman Amir Ali Ahmed in a meeting here with the officers of CDA and Municipal Corporation Islamabad (MCI).

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on CDA Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan was also present on the occasion, a press release said.

The officers were briefed about the broad outlines of the restructuring where by a new non-executive board would be formed in accordance with the new CDA ordinance, which would be promulgated in a few months and the principles of corporate governance.

They were assured that career paths of the CDA employees would not be disturbed.

The meeting continued in an open and healthy environment for nearly an hour. Queries of participants were duly responded, who were asked to make efforts for becoming agents of change.

The restructured board of the CDA was already a reality, the press release added.

