Proposed Energy National Action Plan Can Help Save $ 6.4 Bln Annually: NEECA MD

Sumaira FH Published July 17, 2023 | 07:36 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :Underscoring the need for energy conservation in the country, Managing Director of National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (NEECA) Dr Sardar Mohazzam on Monday said that the proposed Energy National Action Plan (ENAP) could help save $ 6.4 billion annually.

Out of total annual imports of $ 80-82 billion, the share of energy stood at around $ 27 billion and the Energy National Action Plan could reduce it by $ 6.4 billion, he added.

The NEECA managing director was briefing media persons about key initiatives including National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Policy, 2023, National Energy Conservation Action Plan 2023-2030, Pakistan Energy Conservation Building Code 2023, Pakistan Energy Labels Regulations 2021, Minimum Energy Performance Standards for Electrical Appliances and Electric Vehicles Regulation.

He said the NEEC Policy 2023 was approved in May this year, while the NEECA board had also given its consent to the revision of Energy Conservation Building Energy Code.

He said only fans consumed 5000 megawatts of electricity during the summer season which could be saved by switching over to the energy efficient ones.

The managing director said some 29 action points had been identified in major sectors, including energy, industry, building, transport, agriculture and cross-sectoral for achieving the goal of energy conservation and efficiency.

He said saving a kWh (kilowatt hour)was worth than generating a kWh electricity. In 2021, Pakistan consumed staggering 116m817 Gwh (gigawatt hour) electricity, which had been rising at 5.3 percent annual compounded growth rate, he added.

Dr Sardar Mohazzam said the government had also banned production of incandescent, fluorescent lamps and inefficient fans.

He said a massive awareness campaign about conserving energy had been planned in collaboration with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. Energy efficiency and conservation awareness, creative content, animated TVC and cartoon series, theater drama concept, electronic and social media campaigns were also part of it, he added.

Later, a detailed briefing was given to the media persons about the measures being taken by the NEECA.

