Proposed inquiry commission on loans can summon anybody for questioning regarding corruption; Firdous

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th June, 2019) Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said the proposed inquiry commission on loans can summon anybody for questioning regarding corruption.

Talking to a private news channel, she said even if the commission summons someone from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, the individual would appear before it.To a question about the proposed meeting of Bilawal Bhutto and Maryam Nawaz, she said her best wishes are with both the young leaders as the fathers of both are in jail on corruption charges.