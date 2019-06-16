UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Proposed Inquiry Commission On Loans Can Summon Anybody For Questioning Regarding Corruption; Firdous

Muhammad Irfan 48 minutes ago Sun 16th June 2019 | 04:48 PM

Proposed inquiry commission on loans can summon anybody for questioning regarding corruption; Firdous

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th June, 2019) Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said the proposed inquiry commission on loans can summon anybody for questioning regarding corruption.

Talking to a private news channel, she said even if the commission summons someone from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, the individual would appear before it.To a question about the proposed meeting of Bilawal Bhutto and Maryam Nawaz, she said her best wishes are with both the young leaders as the fathers of both are in jail on corruption charges.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption Prime Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Jail Firdous Ashiq Awan Young From Best

Recent Stories

Food aid convoy reaches Yemen&#039;s Ad Duraihimi

36 minutes ago

DFM’s international investors roadshow in New Yo ..

51 minutes ago

National Geographic launches ‘Moments’ photogr ..

1 hour ago

PM Imran suspends political activities to watch Pa ..

1 hour ago

Maryam Nawaz welcomes Bilawal Bhutto at Jati Umra, ..

2 hours ago

Pakistani-British girl demands protection for her ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.