Proposed land acquired for children hospital

GUJRANWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :Commissioner Gujranwala Waqas Ali Mehmood here on Friday expressed his pleasure that the proposed land of Land Search Committee has been acquired for Children Hospital near Nigar railway crossing.

Talking to media, he said that ground breaking ceremony would be held soon and Chief Minster Punjab Usman Buzdar will be the chief guest of the occasion.