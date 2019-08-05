UrduPoint.com
Proposed Land Acquired For Children Hospital In Gujranwala

Gujranwala Commissioner Waqas Ali Mehmood here on Monday expressed his pleasure that the proposed land has been acquired for Children Hospital near Nigar railway crossing

GUJRANWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :Gujranwala Commissioner Waqas Ali Mehmood here on Monday expressed his pleasure that the proposed land has been acquired for Children Hospital near Nigar railway crossing.

Talking to media, he said that groundbreaking ceremony would be held soon and Punjab Chief Minster Usman Buzdar will be the chief guest on the occasion.

Your Thoughts and Comments

