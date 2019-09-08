Proposed plan to lay off contract employees of KPEZDMC strongly opposed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2019 ) :A proposed plan to lay off contract employees of Khyber Pakthunkhwa Economic Development and Management Company (KPEZDMC) has been strong condemned, terming it as contravention of government's policy of creating hundreds of thousands of jobs for the youth of the country.

In a press statement issued here, employees of KPEZDMC have strongly objected the plan to lay off 40 contract employees.

The contract employees of KPEZDMC were working for the last two years on a fixed pay of Rs. 25000 and instead of regularization of their services in compliance of service rules after a period of six months of service, the management is considering to lay them off, adds the press release.

The press release requested the concerned authority to take notice of this anti government policy of firing of employees instead of creating more jobs for unemployed youth of the country.