Proposed Ramadan Package Discussed
Umer Jamshaid Published February 23, 2024 | 07:37 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) An online meeting regarding the proposed Ramadan package was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Silwat Saeed, on Friday.
Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh was present in the meeting while Deputy Commissioners of Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot participated through video link while the officers of the relevant departments were also present.
In the meeting, issues of providing relief to consumers during the holy month of Ramadan-ul-Mubarak were discussed.
The Deputy Commissioners informed about the proposed plan prepared at the district level.
The Commissioner said that effective implementation of the Ramadan package will be ensured across the division.
