UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Proposed Tax Exemption To Encourage Investments In STZs: Shaukat Tarin

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 08:03 PM

Proposed tax exemption to encourage investments in STZs: Shaukat Tarin

The proposed tax exemption on import of plant, machinery, equipment and raw materials would help encourage investments in Special Technology Zones (STZs).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :The proposed tax exemption on import of plant, machinery, equipment and raw materials would help encourage investments in Special Technology Zones (STZs).

This was said by the Minister of Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin during his budget speech at the Parliament House on Friday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan believed that technological revolution would bring sustainable economic growth and reduce poverty. For this purpose, STZs were being established throughout the country, the minister said.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Technology Import Shaukat Tarin Parliament Budget

Recent Stories

Zayed Higher Organisation shares its organisationa ..

6 minutes ago

Budget 2021-22 brings Naya Pakistan in sight: MCCI ..

3 minutes ago

Govt. announced biggest-ever development budget of ..

3 minutes ago

4,422 'drug-traffickers arrested in 2021 so far

3 minutes ago

Russia's Zakharova Criticizes US Diplomats for Pos ..

4 minutes ago

HCCI terms federal budget business, poor friendly

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.