Proposed tax exemption to encourage investments in STZs: Shaukat Tarin

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :The proposed tax exemption on import of plant, machinery, equipment and raw materials would help encourage investments in Special Technology Zones (STZs).

This was said by the Minister of Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin during his budget speech at the Parliament House on Friday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan believed that technological revolution would bring sustainable economic growth and reduce poverty. For this purpose, STZs were being established throughout the country, the minister said.