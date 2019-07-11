Proscribed TNSM Amir Sufi Muhammad passes away

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Sufi Muhammad Amir proscribed "Tehreek-e-Nifaz-e- Shariah Muhammadi (TNSM) Maulana Sufi Muhammad has passed away

DIR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th July, 2019) Sufi Muhammad Amir proscribed "Tehreek-e-Nifaz-e- Shariah Muhammadi (TNSM) Maulana Sufi Muhammad has passed away.His son has confirmed the reports about his death.He founded TNSM in the 90 decades and pursued path of violence.

The then government reached an agreement with Sufi Muhammad but he again took to streets due to non implementation of the agreement. He moved to Afghanistan alongwith his thousands of followers after US attack on Afghanistan.He returned to Pakistan but the government banned TNSM and sent him to jail.

In the face of growing activities of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan PPP government released him but he was again arrested on July 26,2009 and was released in 2018.