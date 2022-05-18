Prosecution dept files appeal for enhancement of punishment in Priyantha Kumara case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :Punjab Prosecution Department has filed an appeal in the Lahore High Court for enhancement of punishment of 79 convicts and against the acquittal of accused Bilal in the Priyantha Kumara case.

The department had requested the court for enhancing the punishment of 8 convicts, who were awarded life imprisonment, to death penalty.

According to a DGPR handout released here on Wednesday, Secretary Prosecution Punjab Nadeem Sarwar said that the trial court acquitted the accused Bilal after declaring him innocent. However, the Prosecution Department believed that accused Bilal was also involved in the crime which took place in the Sialkot factory and caused the death of Sri Lankan Manager Priyantha Kumara at the hands of a mob, he said.

So in order to prove the crime against the accused, an appeal has been filed in the Lahore High Court, he added.

Deputy Secretary Appeals Asmat Ullah Khan said that the convicts deserved stern punishment owing to the horrible incident. The culprit elements should derive a bitter lesson out of this incident and such untoward incidents be prevented in future as well, he added.