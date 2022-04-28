UrduPoint.com

Prosecution Deptt To Spend 2bln On Construction Of Hostels

Umer Jamshaid Published April 28, 2022 | 07:56 PM

Prosecution deptt to spend 2bln on construction of hostels

The prosecution department will construct residential hostels for prosecutors with an amount of Rs2 billion in 36 districts across the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :The prosecution department will construct residential hostels for prosecutors with an amount of Rs2 billion in 36 districts across the province.

This was disclosed by Secretary Prosecution Punjab Nadeem Sarwar while presiding over a meeting here on Thursday.

Nadeem Sarwar said that the prosecutors faced difficulties to find suitable residences as they were not posted in their domiciled districts. In order to overcome their residential problems, hostels would be constructed in all the districts; he said and disclosed that a summary had been forwarded to the government in this regard.

The scheme would be included in the next ADP and the prosecutors would benefit from this project to perform their duties in a conducive environment, he added.

Related Topics

Punjab All From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Biden to Ask US Congress for $33Bln in Supplementa ..

Biden to Ask US Congress for $33Bln in Supplemental Funds to Support Ukraine - W ..

2 minutes ago
 Profiteers fined against overpricing

Profiteers fined against overpricing

2 minutes ago
 Faithful observing Laylat-ul-Qadr with religious f ..

Faithful observing Laylat-ul-Qadr with religious fervor across Pakistan

15 minutes ago
 PM's visit to Saudi Arabia to take bilateral, econ ..

PM's visit to Saudi Arabia to take bilateral, economic relations to a new height ..

15 minutes ago
 Murree Eid-ul-Fitr preparations; DC reviews securi ..

Murree Eid-ul-Fitr preparations; DC reviews security, traffic arrangements

15 minutes ago
 Transnistria's President Bans Use of Drones Follow ..

Transnistria's President Bans Use of Drones Following Recent Explosions

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.