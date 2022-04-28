Prosecution deptt to spend 2bln on construction of hostels

The prosecution department will construct residential hostels for prosecutors with an amount of Rs2 billion in 36 districts across the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :The prosecution department will construct residential hostels for prosecutors with an amount of Rs2 billion in 36 districts across the province.

This was disclosed by Secretary Prosecution Punjab Nadeem Sarwar while presiding over a meeting here on Thursday.

Nadeem Sarwar said that the prosecutors faced difficulties to find suitable residences as they were not posted in their domiciled districts. In order to overcome their residential problems, hostels would be constructed in all the districts; he said and disclosed that a summary had been forwarded to the government in this regard.

The scheme would be included in the next ADP and the prosecutors would benefit from this project to perform their duties in a conducive environment, he added.