Prosecution of official cases discussed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2023) Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General Syed Asad Raza Kazmi said that the caretaker government of Punjab had entrusted the services of the Solicitor Department to the Law and Parliamentary Affairs Department.

He stated this during a meeting held at the DC office here today. Assistant Commissioner (AC) Ghulam Sarwar was also present.

The district attorney has been empowered to prosecute official cases in the district court on behalf of the departments at the district level and it will also be the responsibility of the district attorney to file appeals, reviews or revisions against court decisions, the meeting was informed.

The ADC said that the officers would not have to face any difficulty in following up the cases because the application in the court would be written by the district attorney himself.

District Attorney Irfan Dogar gave a detailed briefing to the local authorities of all departments concerned about the procedure of official cases.