Prosecution Officers Welfare Association welcomes amendments in criminal law

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :President of Prosecution Officers Welfare Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Zafar Abbas Mirza on Monday hailed proposed Criminal Law Amendments by Federal Minister for Law & Justice Barrister Farogh Naseem.

He said that amendments in criminal law proposed by Barrister Farogh Naseem would further improve the quality of justice. He said that the amendments would prove a guarantor of speedy justice.

The proposed amendments would further strengthen the role of prosecution in the delivery of justice, he added.