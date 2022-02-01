UrduPoint.com

Prosecution Officers Welfare Association Welcomes Amendments In Criminal Law

Muhammad Irfan Published February 01, 2022 | 08:10 PM

Prosecution Officers Welfare Association welcomes amendments in criminal law

President of Prosecution Officers Welfare Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Zafar Abbas Mirza on Monday hailed proposed Criminal Law Amendments by Federal Minister for Law & Justice Barrister Farogh Naseem

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :President of Prosecution Officers Welfare Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Zafar Abbas Mirza on Monday hailed proposed Criminal Law Amendments by Federal Minister for Law & Justice Barrister Farogh Naseem.

He said that amendments in criminal law proposed by Barrister Farogh Naseem would further improve the quality of justice. He said that the amendments would prove a guarantor of speedy justice.

The proposed amendments would further strengthen the role of prosecution in the delivery of justice, he added.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Criminals

Recent Stories

Pfizer to seek green light to vaccinate kids 5 and ..

Pfizer to seek green light to vaccinate kids 5 and under: reports

42 seconds ago
 Govt committed to revive PIA's past glory: Tarin

Govt committed to revive PIA's past glory: Tarin

44 seconds ago
 SAPM met delegation of PTI's labour division

SAPM met delegation of PTI's labour division

45 seconds ago
 Preparations begin to observe Kashmir Solidarity D ..

Preparations begin to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day on Feb 5

3 minutes ago
 China Calls Japan's Human Rights Resolution Interf ..

China Calls Japan's Human Rights Resolution Interference in Internal Affairs

3 minutes ago
 DC visits water supply Scheme, RHC Pangrio

DC visits water supply Scheme, RHC Pangrio

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>