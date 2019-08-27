UrduPoint.com
Prosecution Seeks More Time For Producing Evidences In Imran Farooq Murder Case

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 04:02 PM

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has sought more time from an anti terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad on Tuesday for submission of more evidences in a case pertaining to murder of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader Imran Farooq, who was murdered in London in 2010

The hearing was resumed by the ATC-II judge Shahrukh Arjumand.

At the outset of the hearing, the prosecution urged for more time for production of evidences before the court and disclosed that the decision was pending by the IHC in the matter.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) in a stay order had stopped the ATC from further proceedings into the Imran Farooq murder case till the decision.

According to details, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) filed a plea in ATC seeking more time for collecting evidence from British government which the court rejected.

The FIA again filed such petition in IHC which halted the proceedings until a final decision is made in the FIA's petition in the case.

The hearing will be resumed on September 19.

