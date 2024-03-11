Open Menu

Prosecution System To Be Improved For Provision Of Speedy Justice: Khalil Tahir Sindhu

Muhammad Irfan Published March 11, 2024 | 09:54 PM

Provincial Minister for Human Rights Khalil Tahir Sindhu said that prosecution system would be improved for provision of speedy justice in addition to appointing human rights defenders at district level

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Provincial Minister for Human Rights Khalil Tahir Sindhu said that prosecution system would be improved for provision of speedy justice in addition to appointing human rights defenders at district level.

Addressing a press conference during his visit to Circuit House Faisalabad here on Monday, he condemned the incidents of Madina Town and Hari Singhwala where hairs of a Christian girl (13) were removed and 10-year-old girl was married forcibly.

He said that justice would be provided by adopting zero tolerance in both cases and the accused involved in these incidents would be taken to task.

He also visited the residences of victim girls and conveyed message of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz that Punjab government would fully support the victim families for early provision of justice.

He also expressed sympathy for both girls and assured his fully cooperation all the times.

