Open Menu

Prosecutor General Office Says To Enhance Coordination With Lahore Police

Faizan Hashmi Published June 14, 2024 | 07:59 PM

Prosecutor General Office says to enhance coordination with Lahore Police

An important meeting was held here on Friday at the Capital City Police Headquarters under the chairmanship of Lahore Police Chief Bilal Siddique Kamyana and Prosecutor General Punjab Farhad Ali Shah

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) An important meeting was held here on Friday at the Capital City Police Headquarters under the chairmanship of Lahore Police Chief Bilal Siddique Kamyana and Prosecutor General Punjab Farhad Ali Shah.

The meeting focused on enhancing departmental coordination between Lahore Police and the Prosecutor General's office.

Addressing the meeting, the CCPO Lahore stated that improved coordination between Lahore Police and the Prosecution Department would expedite the completion of ongoing investigations. A strategy has been devised for timely completion of under-investigation pending cases.

Prosecutor General Punjab expressed his commitment to resolving pending cases swiftly.

It was announced that joint teams comprising police officers and prosecutors would work together on case investigations and present them in the court. The meeting also decided to provide prosecutors with offices in Lahore police stations, enabling them to work more efficiently on case resolutions.

Investigating officers will seek legal guidance from the prosecutors who will identify legal flaws causing delays in investigations.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Punjab From Court

Recent Stories

Sindh boosts policing budget by 22% to enhance law ..

Sindh boosts policing budget by 22% to enhance law and order

1 minute ago
 Sindh government allocates Rs. 800 Million for spo ..

Sindh government allocates Rs. 800 Million for sports in FY 2024-25

1 minute ago
 Punjab govt steps up efforts for safe hospital tre ..

Punjab govt steps up efforts for safe hospital treatments

1 minute ago
 KP Halal Food Authority conducts operations in DIK ..

KP Halal Food Authority conducts operations in DIKhan

1 minute ago
 Mid-career management course delegation pays visit ..

Mid-career management course delegation pays visit to CPO

1 minute ago
 District administration chalks out cleanliness pla ..

District administration chalks out cleanliness plan to keep city clean on Eid

1 minute ago
Coordination among federal, provincial departments ..

Coordination among federal, provincial departments vital to mitigate heatwaves, ..

1 minute ago
 Sindh allocates Rs454 billion for education depict ..

Sindh allocates Rs454 billion for education depicting 36% increase

9 minutes ago
 Agriculture minister inaugurates lumpy skin diseas ..

Agriculture minister inaugurates lumpy skin disease vaccine

9 minutes ago
 French stocks drag down European markets on electi ..

French stocks drag down European markets on election jitters

2 minutes ago
 SAU, FAO sign agreement to train farmers in climat ..

SAU, FAO sign agreement to train farmers in climate resilient agriculture, moder ..

9 minutes ago
 Sindh Govt presents Rs 3.056.27 trillion developme ..

Sindh Govt presents Rs 3.056.27 trillion development, social protection-oriented ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan