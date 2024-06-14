Prosecutor General Office says to enhance coordination with Lahore Police

An important meeting was held here on Friday at the Capital City Police Headquarters under the chairmanship of Lahore Police Chief Bilal Siddique Kamyana and Prosecutor General Punjab Farhad Ali Shah

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) An important meeting was held here on Friday at the Capital City Police Headquarters under the chairmanship of Lahore Police Chief Bilal Siddique Kamyana and Prosecutor General Punjab Farhad Ali Shah.

The meeting focused on enhancing departmental coordination between Lahore Police and the Prosecutor General's office.

Addressing the meeting, the CCPO Lahore stated that improved coordination between Lahore Police and the Prosecution Department would expedite the completion of ongoing investigations. A strategy has been devised for timely completion of under-investigation pending cases.

Prosecutor General Punjab expressed his commitment to resolving pending cases swiftly.

It was announced that joint teams comprising police officers and prosecutors would work together on case investigations and present them in the court. The meeting also decided to provide prosecutors with offices in Lahore police stations, enabling them to work more efficiently on case resolutions.

Investigating officers will seek legal guidance from the prosecutors who will identify legal flaws causing delays in investigations.