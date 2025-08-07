Punjab Prosecutor General Syed Farhad Ali on Wednesday took strict notice of the brutal killing of a woman by her brother in the suburban area of Gagranah, Jhang, declaring the incident a high-profile case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Punjab Prosecutor General Syed Farhad Ali on Wednesday took strict notice of the brutal killing of a woman by her brother in the suburban area of Gagranah, Jhang, declaring the incident a high-profile case.

Acting under Section 10(3)(c) of the Punjab Criminal Prosecution Service Act 2006, the prosecutor general summoned the investigating officer to review the progress of the investigation and issue a formal line of inquiry.

He also directed the District Public Prosecutor Jhang to provide complete legal assistance to the investigating officer and ensure a transparent, merit-based investigation.

Speaking on the matter, Farhad Ali Shah said that, as per the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, protecting the lives, property, and rights of women and children remains the state’s top priority. He added that the Prosecution Department is fully committed to playing its role in delivering justice.