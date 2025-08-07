Prosecutor General Orders Merit-based Probe Into Woman's Murder In Jhang
Faizan Hashmi Published August 07, 2025 | 12:05 AM
Punjab Prosecutor General Syed Farhad Ali on Wednesday took strict notice of the brutal killing of a woman by her brother in the suburban area of Gagranah, Jhang, declaring the incident a high-profile case
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Punjab Prosecutor General Syed Farhad Ali on Wednesday took strict notice of the brutal killing of a woman by her brother in the suburban area of Gagranah, Jhang, declaring the incident a high-profile case.
Acting under Section 10(3)(c) of the Punjab Criminal Prosecution Service Act 2006, the prosecutor general summoned the investigating officer to review the progress of the investigation and issue a formal line of inquiry.
He also directed the District Public Prosecutor Jhang to provide complete legal assistance to the investigating officer and ensure a transparent, merit-based investigation.
Speaking on the matter, Farhad Ali Shah said that, as per the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, protecting the lives, property, and rights of women and children remains the state’s top priority. He added that the Prosecution Department is fully committed to playing its role in delivering justice.
Recent Stories
Speakers at Pakistan embassy webinar condemn India's annexation of Kashmir
WAPDA Chairman briefed about water, power projects
Grand celebration of "Marka-e-Haq, Jashn-e-Azadi" held at Governor House
Farewell ceremony held in honour of outgoing Police officers
Pakistan Mart Project to be a landmark in international trade: DG NLC
District Administration fully engaged in maintaining civic governance; Spokesman
Health Deptt constitutes committee to probe complaints in recruitment
New 100 MGD Hub Canal to be inaugurated on August 13: Mayor Karachi
Governor hosts 'Mushaira' as part of 'Marka-e-Haq Azadi Celebrations'
Minister Tarar vows media reforms, backs journalists' rights in information comm ..
Aid agencies sound alarm over Israeli move to deregister NGOs operating in Gaza
BFA busted fake butter production unit in Quetta
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Maulana Azad meets Governor KP, discusses religious harmony, unity15 minutes ago
-
IG Rizvi, chamber representatives pay tribute to police martyrs at Melody Chowk4 minutes ago
-
WAPDA Chairman briefed about water, power projects4 minutes ago
-
Grand celebration of "Marka-e-Haq, Jashn-e-Azadi" held at Governor House4 minutes ago
-
Farewell ceremony held in honour of outgoing Police officers4 minutes ago
-
District Administration fully engaged in maintaining civic governance; Spokesman1 hour ago
-
Health Deptt constitutes committee to probe complaints in recruitment1 hour ago
-
New 100 MGD Hub Canal to be inaugurated on August 13: Mayor Karachi1 hour ago
-
Governor hosts 'Mushaira' as part of 'Marka-e-Haq Azadi Celebrations'1 hour ago
-
Minister Tarar vows media reforms, backs journalists' rights in information committee1 hour ago
-
BFA busted fake butter production unit in Quetta1 hour ago
-
Special student Tayyaba Majeed achieves distinction in BA Degree1 hour ago